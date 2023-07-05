Jefferies says Harley Davidson X440 provides an attractive proposition for customers while CLSA is of the view that the price point of the motorcycle should help Hero reach nine percent market share in the 250cc+ segment in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has said it has started bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle across the country and with its launch, analysts say, competition will get intense in the market, especially in the 250cc plus two-wheeler segment.

Post the current booking, deliveries for X440 are expected to commence from October onwards, the company said.

After bookings opened on July 4, Hero MotoCorp shares traded more than two percent higher at Rs 3101.30 on BSE at noon on July 5.

Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle , developed in collaboration with Hero Motocorp, is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2.29 lakh, Rs 2.49 lakh and Rs 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Brokerage firm Jefferies says X440 provides an attractive proposition for customers while CLSA is of the view that the price point of the motorcycle should help Hero reach nine percent market share in the 250cc+ segment in the 2024-25 fiscal.

CLSA, meanwhile, highlighted that though Hero is losing share in its core segments, it has multiple new premium launches lined up to capture market share. He noted that competitive intensity is increasing in the two-wheeler segment as well.

However, Jefferies and CLSA have varying takes when it comes to Hero Motocorp’s shares. The former has a ‘buy’ call and has raised target price to Rs 3,500 per share, implying a 15 percent upside from Tuesday’s closing price. CLSA, on the other hand, has given the auto stock a sell rating with a target price of Rs 2,708 per share, 10.5 lower than last closing price.

The new 440-cc bike, which is being manufactured by Hero MotoCorp at its Neemrana plant, can be booked online with a booking amount of Rs 5,000. Customers can also reserve the bike at all Harley-Davidson dealerships and select Hero MotoCorp outlets across the country.