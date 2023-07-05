Jefferies says Harley Davidson X440 provides an attractive proposition for customers while CLSA is of the view that the price point of the motorcycle should help Hero reach nine percent market share in the 250cc+ segment in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has said it has started bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle across the country and with its launch, analysts say, competition will get intense in the market, especially in the 250cc plus two-wheeler segment.

Post the current booking, deliveries for X440 are expected to commence from October onwards, the company said.

After bookings opened on July 4, Hero MotoCorp shares traded more than two percent higher at Rs 3101.30 on BSE at noon on July 5.