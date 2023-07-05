CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsCompetitive pricing of Harley Davidson X440 to help Hero Motocorp gain market share in 250cc+ segment, say analysts

Competitive pricing of Harley Davidson X440 to help Hero Motocorp gain market share in 250cc+ segment, say analysts

Competitive pricing of Harley Davidson X440 to help Hero Motocorp gain market share in 250cc+ segment, say analysts
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Jul 5, 2023 4:12:48 PM IST (Published)

Jefferies says Harley Davidson X440 provides an attractive proposition for customers while CLSA is of the view that the price point of the motorcycle should help Hero reach nine percent market share in the 250cc+ segment in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Leading two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has said it has started bookings for the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycle across the country and with its launch, analysts say, competition will get intense in the market, especially in the 250cc plus two-wheeler segment.

Post the current booking,  deliveries for X440 are expected to commence from October onwards, the company said.
After bookings opened on July 4, Hero MotoCorp shares traded more than two percent higher at Rs 3101.30 on BSE at noon on July 5.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X