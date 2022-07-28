Harley Davidson Nightster to launch soon — here’s all you need to know

Harley Davidson India is all set to roll out its latest product from the much talked about Sportster line. Globally revealed in April, the Harley Davidson Nightster will soon be up for grabs for the Indian bike buffs. The 2022 Nightster is expected to be available in the country by July 29, according to reports.

The Sportster range by Harley Davidson is quite popular for its stylish character. The Nightster seems to take the baton further as it is honed with some very fresh and modern curves. The Harley Davidson Nightster has been designed to impress the new buyers while maintaining the charm for the bike among the existing customer base.

The design offers the rider the required comfort even during the long journeys. The handlebar contributes quite substantially to this comfort. The bike rolls on a 19-inch front and a 16-inch rear wheel that gives an overall low-rider appearance to the motorcycle.

Coming to the powertrain of the Harley Davidson Nightster, the bike is equipped with a V-twin Revolution Max 975T, which manages to churn a power output of 89bhp, while the torque peaks at 95Nm. If looked from a distance, it seems that the bike is built around with the engine as the central component of the entire ensemble.

The motorcycle is not only a marvellous make in terms of looks and performance but also the technology that the company offers with it. Harley Davidson Nightster comes with anti-lock braking, traction control and a drag-torque slip control system. Riders will get to ride the bike in three — rain, road, and sport — modes. Each mode stands different in terms of power, throttle response, and traction control.