Harley hopes to cross India's tariff hurdles by launching the X440 with Hero MotoCorp

The X440 will be the first Harley motorcycle to attract no tariffs as the product has been jointly designed and developed, and most importantly will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp in India.

In 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, Harley Davidson decided to end manufacturing operations in India but decided to ride along with Hero MotoCorp for sale and distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in the country. Low sales and high import tariffs in India had been bothering the American motorcycle giant.

More than three years on Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have together launched the X440, a motorcycle which the Harley CEO hopes will help overcome India's high tariffs on automobiles.

Former US President Donald Trump had said in 2019 that 50 percent tariffs on Harley Davidson motorcycles in India were unacceptable. Harley Davidson continues to import fully built motorcycles in India and has no local manufacturing operations.

"I am not a big fan of tariffs, this is one of the starting problems I had. Working in a global environment tariffs are never really welcome. For the India tariff market, we have a great partner and tariffs are not a problem with X440", said Joachin Zeitz, Harley Davidson CEO to CNBC-TV18.

Reflecting on the company's plans to end manufacturing in India the Harley CEO said the company never really exited India but transitioned to a new business model with a partner that was an expert in India.

"We had to be in India and we were clear that we will not leave the market but come back with a much stronger partnership and product which we could not have developed or manufactured on our own", he said.

The launch of the X440 is a big moment for Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal as well. Munjal told CNBC-TV18 that the X440 was an extremely important product for Hero and he was very confident about the success of the product.

"Harley Davidson X440 will be right on top of our premiumisation strategy. Whatever Harley has done for customer delight globally will only get multiplied here through the co created, co developed product for Harley Davidson in India for India", said Munjal.

Hero MotoCorp's launch comes just ahead of Bajaj Auto and Triumph's 400cc motorcycle launch in India. Royal Enfield already has the Himalayan 411cc in the market priced at 2.3 lakhs ex-showroom.

When asked why are Harley and Hero entering the 400cc segment Pawan Munjal said, "No fun in playing by yourself, competition in the 400cc segment will bring out the best in the market. Hero MotoCorp has a lot of premium launches lined up over next few years to help the company grab its rightful share in premium segment." Munjal confirmed that Hero will soon launch the X440 platform under the Hero MotoCorp brand name in FY24.