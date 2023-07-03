CNBC TV18
Harley hopes to cross India's tariff hurdles by launching the X440 with Hero MotoCorp
By Parikshit Luthra  Jul 3, 2023 8:31:57 PM IST (Published)

The X440 will be the first Harley motorcycle to attract no tariffs as the product has been jointly designed and developed, and most importantly will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp in India.

In 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, Harley Davidson decided to end manufacturing operations in India but decided to ride along with Hero MotoCorp for sale and distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in the country. Low sales and high import tariffs in India had been bothering the American motorcycle giant.

More than three years on Harley Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have together launched the X440, a motorcycle which the Harley CEO hopes will help overcome India's high tariffs on automobiles.
X