Harley hopes to cross India's tariff hurdles by launching the X440 with Hero MotoCorp

The X440 will be the first Harley motorcycle to attract no tariffs as the product has been jointly designed and developed, and most importantly will be manufactured by Hero MotoCorp in India.

In 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic, Harley Davidson decided to end manufacturing operations in India but decided to ride along with Hero MotoCorp for sale and distribution of Harley Davidson motorcycles in the country. Low sales and high import tariffs in India had been bothering the American motorcycle giant.