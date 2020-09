Harley-Davidson's decision to discontinue the operations in the Indian market is a precursor to a strategic tie-up in the country, industry sources told CNBC-TV18. They said the iconic American motorcycle maker is still in talks with Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and M&M for a strategic partnership.

Harley-Davidson is looking to sell India operations or have a non-equity partnership. It continues to evaluate various options to maintain a presence in the Indian market, according to the sources.

"We don't want to permanently exit the Indian market. All options are open at this stage," said a Harley-Davidson official, requesting anonymity.

The company, however, is certain on significantly reducing sales operations in the country, said the above-mentioned sources, adding that Harley-Davidson is likely to announce future plans for India in the coming days.

>>Watch video explainer: Why Harley-Davidson is exiting India

The company informed the US stock exchange on Thursday that it has decided to discontinue sales and manufacturing in India. "Harley-Davidson plans to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal and significantly reduce the size of its sales office in Gurgaon. The company is communicating with its customers in India and will keep them updated on future support".The company informed the US stock exchange on Thursday that it has decided to discontinue sales and manufacturing in India.

Harley-Davidson dealer network will continue to serve customers through the contract term, said a company spokesperson.