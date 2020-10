American cult bike manufacturer Harley-Davidson on Tuesday announced its partnership with Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest maker of motorcycles and scooters in terms of unit volumes, for a distribution agreement.

Earlier last week, CNBC-TV18 had reported that Harley-Davidson is likely to seal a distribution agreement for India with Hero MotoCorp. Under the deal, Hero MotoCorp would be the exclusive distributor for Harley Davidson bikes imported into India from Thailand.

Under the tie-up, Hero MotoCorp will sell and service Harley-Davidson motorcycles and sell parts & accessories and General Merchandise riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and Hero’s existing dealership network in India.

Also read: No festive cheer: Rajiv Bajaj says commuter bike demand remains pressured

"As part of a licensing agreement, Hero MotoCorp will develop and sell a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand name. These actions are aligned with Harley-Davidson’s business overhaul, The Rewire, and the company’s announcement in September to change its business model in India," Harley-Davidson said.

Last month, Harley-Davidson said it is discontinuing its current business model in India. As part of the process, the company is planning to close its manufacturing facility in Bawal (Haryana) and significantly reduce the size of its sales office in Gurgaon, the bike manufacturer said in a statement.

Also read: Ahead of festive season, car and two-wheeler manufacturers launch new models

The company's dealer network will continue to serve customers through the contract term, Harley Davidson said. "As part of The Rewire, an overhaul of its operating model and market structure, the company is changing its business model in India and evaluating options to continue to serve its customers," it noted.

In a separate SEC filing, the American firm said that between August 6, 2020, and September 23, 2020, the company approved commitments to additional restructuring actions under 'The Rewire' related to optimising its global dealer network, exiting certain international markets, and discontinuing its sales and manufacturing operations in India. The India action will include an associated workforce reduction of around 70 employees, it added.