Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp launch the X440 in India; check price, features

There are three trims of the X440 on sale: Classic, Vivid and Pinnacle. The Classic trim comes with spoke wheels, single-tone colours, and blacked-out engine fins, and is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh.

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have launched the X440 in India, the smallest and most affordable Harley-Davidson bike to come to India ever since the Street 750. At Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the X440 goes up against the recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450.

The bike has been jointly designed and developed by Harley and Hero, and bookings open on July 4, 2023, with deliveries beginning soon. Booking cost is Rs 5,000.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said: “We will do whatever we can to win in the premium segment.” Pawan Munjal added that the X440 will bring the authentic Harley Davidson riding experience to Indian customers and that he is very proud of the team which designed the X440. The X440 launch is the start of a new era for Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson and is a core part of Harley Davidson’s hardwire strategy.

There are three trims of the X440 on sale: Classic, Vivid and Pinnacle. The Classic trim comes with spoke wheels, single-tone colours and blacked-out engine fins, and is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh. The Vivid trim comes with alloy wheels, and dual-tone colours, and is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh. The Pinnacle trim comes with alloys, more premium colour schemes, and machined engine fins, and is priced at Rs 2.69 lakh.

The X440 is Harley’s brand new small-capacity bike so here’s a quick lowdown on what it packs: All-LED lighting, Neo-retro styling with cues taken from the Harley-Davidson XR1200, minimalist monopod TFT with Bluetooth connectivity facilitating turn-by-turn navigation, music control and a lot more. It has a 440cc, 2-valve, air-cooled engine with an oil cooler that produces 27.4PS at 6,000rpm & 38Nm at 4,000rpm. It is paired with a 6-speed transmission along with an assist and slipper clutch. For perspective, the QJ Motor SRC500 makes 25.8PS and 36Nm.

The bike is suspended on a 43mm inverted fork and gas-charged, preload-adjustable twin shocks. It has 18-inch front and 17-inch rear MRF Zapper Hyke tyres. ByBre disc brakes are present at both ends with dual-channel ABS. With the flat handlebar, the ergos look upright and comfortable enough to tour on.

The launch of this bike marks a new era for both Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson as they strive to win in the premium segment of motorcycles in India. The X440 is very important for HeroMotoCorp’s premiumisation journey as it has never been present in the 440 segment before. Hero MotoCorp will launch the X440 platform under its brand name as well. Since the X440 is manufactured by Hero MotoCorp for India it will not face tariffs.