Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp launch the X440 in India; check price, features

There are three trims of the X440 on sale: Classic, Vivid and Pinnacle. The Classic trim comes with spoke wheels, single-tone colours, and blacked-out engine fins, and is priced at Rs 2.29 lakh.

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have launched the X440 in India, the smallest and most affordable Harley-Davidson bike to come to India ever since the Street 750. At Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the X440 goes up against the recently-launched Triumph Speed 400 and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 450.

The bike has been jointly designed and developed by Harley and Hero, and bookings open on July 4, 2023, with deliveries beginning soon. Booking cost is Rs 5,000.

Niranjan Gupta, CEO of Hero MotoCorp, said: “We will do whatever we can to win in the premium segment.” Pawan Munjal added that the X440 will bring the authentic Harley Davidson riding experience to Indian customers and that he is very proud of the team which designed the X440. The X440 launch is the start of a new era for Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson and is a core part of Harley Davidson’s hardwire strategy.