The Auto Expo has made a comeback with 75 launches and unveils. Five global launches are also set to take place, but some of the big players will be missing this time, notably Mahindra and Mahindra, Mercedes Benz, BMW, and Audi.

There are big announcements coming from some of the companies and all eyes will be on Maruti Suzuki because of their electric vehicle called the EVX. This will be the first electric vehicle to be launched in India by Maruti Suzuki. In fact, a global launch from India will be before 2025. CNBC-TV18 has learned that the vehicle will have a range of 550 kilometers. It will come with a 60-kilowatt battery.

There will also be a launch of the 5-door Jimny which will be rivaling the Thar. Also, the Fronx from Maruti Suzuki will be a rival to the Hyundai Venue as well.

A lot of launches will be there from Tata Motors. Tata Motors, for example, has the biggest stall at the Auto Expo this time and they will have launches across EV, passenger vehicle, and the commercial vehicle segment.

Many start-ups are showcasing their electric two-wheelers, but today all eyes will be on Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors.

