VST Tillers posted a strong improvement in March sales both on a MoM and YoY basis. FY21 turned out to be good year in comparison to what the management had spelled out a few months ago.

Antony Cherukara, CEO of VST Tillers Tractors, said, "This year we have grown 42 percent in tillers and about 24 percent in tractors. This was aided by of course the macro factors, the purchase price was good of all the produce, the reservoirs are full, the monsoon was good. So, going in the new financial year, all the macro factors remained positive. I see that trend is positive and we are likely to get growth going forward in this year as well."

He said, "We are looking at a 10-15 percent growth in the tractor segment and about 15-20 percent growth in the tiller segment for FY22.”

On demand, he said, “The demand factors are good, we are expecting a good produce and a good price for the produce is also expected. So we are looking at a good quarter one and the only other factor which has to prove itself out is the monsoon. The prediction has been good so we have been waiting for a good season going forward this year.”

On the increase in the input prices, Cherukara said, “We have taken a price increase in Q4. If this situation continues in terms of commodity prices we might have to look at another price increase as well. We took about 3-4 percent, we might have to look at another 3-4 percent if the situation continues.”