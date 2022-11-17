Green transportation: Indonesia drives in EVs to G20 Summit

Prior to the main summit, the Indonesian transport ministry and the ministry of cooperatives and SMEs organised a Battery-Based Electric Motor Vehicle Exhibition (PKBLBB) in Bali from November 11 to 16

Indonesia showcased its best efforts in transitioning to zero-emissions transportation at the G20 summit. Local police in Bali rode electric scooters to escort delegates from the international community to attend the annual G20 Summit.

The G20 is a global forum with European Union and 19 countries that represent the world’s 20 largest economies. This year, the summit was held in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15 and 16.

A number of electric two-wheeler companies supplied electric motorcycles and mopeds for use during the G20 Summit, including Zero Motorcycles, Energica, Gogoro and NIU.

On the second day of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Taman Hutan Raya Ngurah Rai, a mangrove forest in Bali, in a Genesis Electrified G80, the flagship all-electric sedan from Hyundai’s luxury brand. Hyundai is yet to bring Genesis to India even though some of the carmaker's top officials were spotted driving Genesis cars on Indian roads.

MG Motor’s EV Air

As many as 300 units of MG Motor’s EV Air were unveiled at the G20 Summit in Indonesia as official vehicles to provide travel service for the G20 summit delegation and the organising committee.

MG Motors is expected to start the sale of the 2-door compact electric car in India by early 2023. The electric vehicle is based on the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture’s mini EV. The small electric runabout vehicle is called the Wuling EV. Wuling was earlier introduced in Indonesia.

In India, the compact electric vehicle is codenamed E230 and is likely to carry a new name and not be called Air EV.

EV show

According to Indonesia state news agency Antara news, 1,452 electric vehicles were prepared for delegates attending the event. The fleet comprised 962 electric cars, 454 electric motorcycles, and 36 electric buses.

Prior to the main summit, the Indonesian transport ministry and the ministry of cooperatives and SMEs organised a Battery-Based Electric Motor Vehicle Exhibition (PKBLBB) in Bali from November 11 to 16. The show’s primary objective was to attract investors to invest in EV manufacturing in Indonesia.

Exhibitors such as Hyundai, Toyota, Honda, Alva, Lexus, Nissan, Isuzu, Wuling, Mitsubishi, Astra Honda Motor, Zero Motorcycle NIU, Bluebird, Fuso, Energica, Grab, Mobil Anak Bangsa (MAB), Viar and Volta participated in the show.

Toyota Astra Motor, the car company’s local joint venture, introduced the all-new EV bZ4X at the show.

Apart from electric motorcycles and cars, exhibitors at the EV show in Bali showcased electric buses, trucks, convertible vehicles, and supporting components for battery-powered electric vehicles. The exhibition also held talk shows, test rides and test drives, student showcases and community showcases.