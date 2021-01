The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MORTH) has approved a proposal to levy a Green tax on older vehicles. The proposal mainly targets transport vehicles older than eight years and intends to impose a levy of 10-50 percent of annual road tax at the time of renewal of the fitness certificate.

Analysts at global research house CLSA expect that this levy would lead to higher operating costs for transport operators and is unlikely to act as an incentive (or disincentive) to discard used trucks and invest in a new asset.

CLSA believes that this tax would largely impact transport operators as commercial vehicles older than eight years need to renew their registration and fitness certificate every year (every two years for vehicles less than eight years old).

Existing annual costs for heavy trucks includes registration renewal cost of Rs 40,000 and fitness certificate cost of Rs 1,000 (differs in every state). Annual road tax can be in the range of Rs 15,000-30,000 – varies by state and size of vehicle.

Green tax levy at 10-25 percent of road tax would amount to Rs 1,500-7,500 of additional annual costs per vehicle. Green tax at 50 pecent of road tax is unlikely for trucks as most of these are not registered in the larger cities, CLSA noted.

Under the scheme, personal vehicles will be charged green tax at the time of renewal of registration certification after 15 years; public transport vehicles, such as city buses, to be charged lower green tax; higher green tax (50 percent of road tax) for vehicles being registered in highly polluted cities.

Vehicles like strong hybrids, electric vehicles and those running on alternate fuels like CNG, ethanol and LPG will be exempted.

Road tax on new personal vehicles - normally in the range of 7-15 percent of the purchase price and is valid for fifteen years in most states. For personal vehicles older than fifteen years, the road tax is normally levied at 20-30 percent of the “lifetime road tax” paid at the time of original purchase.

According to CLSA, a user of more than 15 year old personal vehicle is unlikely to buy a new vehicle if this road tax is increased by 10-25 percent.

Further, its interactions with dealers indicate low levels of compliance for registration renewal as well as road tax payment among users of more than 15-year-old personal vehicles.

A policy of deregistration and scrapping of vehicles older than fifteen years owned by the Government and PSUs has also been approved. It will come into effect from April 2022.

Vehicle registration and road tax is subject by state. Hence, going ahead, the individual states are likely to implement the Green tax in their own way as existing taxation and rules also differ among states.

An effective scrappage policy needs to be mandatory beyond a certain vehicle age. Incentives in the form of attractive scrap value as well as tax waivers (GST, etc), tradability of scrappage certificate so that the user of an old vehicle can transfer the scrappage benefits to a potential buyer of a new vehicle for a price, CLSA said.