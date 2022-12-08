Greaves Electric Mobility to showcase 5 new EV products in Auto Expo 2023

In the July-September quarter Greaves Electric Mobility recorded its highest ever quarterly revenues of Rs 318 crore. The company sold 33,000 units.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited (GEMPL), the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited which makes Ampere, the two-wheeler brand, will be unveiling its new products at the Auto Expo 2023.

The electric vehicle company will be launching its five new products across electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler in the Auto Expo this year which will be held on January 13 to 18 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

“This Auto Expo is a milestone for GEMPL. Following a healthy investment round. We are, for the first time, showcasing a hint of our future. This is characterised by a wide array of products to suit 2W and 3W EV customers across relevant price points for both the B2B and the B2C segments,” said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited.

New brand identity

According to a press release by the company, the design inspiration for the Ampere 2-wheeler range, and the 3-wheeler range from GEMPL stems from the theme of humanising technology, by bringing together the best of technology and safety.

In the new range, there is one all-new EV scooter embodying the new brand identity and premium design. As per updates from the company the 3-wheeler has a next-generation, aero-efficient cargo 3-wheeler concept.

“Each product will continue to embody the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ thrust with a high degree of localization with domestically sourced components,” added the company.

As per data from the government website Vahan, which tracks vehicle registrations, Greaves Electric Mobility sold 9,173 units of Ampere in October. In November the company sold 11,671 units.

“The sales of Ampere 2-wheelers have seen a steady growth trajectory, recording significant growth in the festive period of this year. The industry has crossed a new breakthrough in EV sales, which is a testament to the growing demand for electric vehicles by consumers. The industry is at an inflection point, aided by government subsidies, more thrust on localisation, increased product innovation, and consumer preference for sustainable transport solutions,” Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, Greaves Electric Mobility, told CNBC-TV18.com.

