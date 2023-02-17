Greaves Electric launches new Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX electric scooters

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has launched two e-scooters Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX. Here's look at their prices and features
Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, on February 16 marked its foray into the high speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom price). It also introduced the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level, sporty e-scooter designed to create a comfortable and smooth city riding experience for the youth.
Greaves said its new Ampere Primus scooter offers optimum safety with LFP battery pack, improved performance with PMS motor, belt drive, and smart connected cluster for seamless navigation. "It continues to embody the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ thrust, with a high degree of localization with
domestically sourced components," the firm said in its statement.
The new Zeal EX, on the other hand, will be debuted at a price
point of Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom price) in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The firm said buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 6000 that are valid till March 31, 2023.
