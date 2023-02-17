English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeauto NewsGreaves Electric launches new Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX electric scooters

Greaves Electric launches new Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX electric scooters

Greaves Electric launches new Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX electric scooters
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Kanishka Sarkar  Feb 17, 2023 8:42:59 AM IST (Published)

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, has launched two e-scooters Ampere Primus and Ampere Zeal EX. Here's look at their prices and features

Greaves Electric Mobility, the e-mobility business of Greaves Cotton Limited, on February 16 marked its foray into the high speed electric two-wheeler segment with the launch of Ampere Primus at Rs 1,09,900 (ex-showroom price). It also introduced the new Ampere Zeal EX, an entry-level, sporty e-scooter designed to create a comfortable and smooth city riding experience for the youth.

Recommended Articles

View All
Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Are women breaking the startup glass ceiling in India — what this report found

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Asia will consume half of the world’s electricity by 2025 and India will lead in percentage growth: IEA

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Air India’s historic aircraft order — Here's the details of a new flight-path for Indian aviation

Feb 16, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Arvind Mills aims to rides the Arrow turnaround story and push US Polo sales higher

Feb 16, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Greaves said its new Ampere Primus scooter offers optimum safety with LFP battery pack, improved performance with PMS motor, belt drive, and smart connected cluster for seamless navigation. "It continues to embody the company’s ‘Make-in-India’ thrust, with a high degree of localization with
domestically sourced components," the firm said in its statement.
The new Zeal EX, on the other hand, will be debuted at a price
point of Rs 69,900 (ex-showroom price) in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. The firm said buyers can avail of benefits of up to Rs 6000 that are valid till March 31, 2023.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Ampere ElectricGreaves Cotton

Next Article

Tesla raises prices of some Model Y versions in China

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X