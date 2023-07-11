Greaves Cotton rallies on selling 2 lakh Ampere electric two wheelers in first quarter of FY24

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved more than 200,000 secondary sales of its "Ampere" brand electric 2-wheelers as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, (GEMPL), the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved more than 200,000 secondary sales of its "Ampere" brand electric 2-wheelers as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.

In April, the company announced surpassing the 100,000 sales milestone of its "Ampere" brand electric 2-wheelers in the fiscal year 2023. This is a step forward in promoting the adoption of electric 2-wheelers nationwide.