Greaves Cotton rallies on selling 2 lakh Ampere electric two wheelers in first quarter of FY24

2 Min Read
Greaves Electric Mobility Private Limited, the e-mobility division of Greaves Cotton Limited, has achieved more than 200,000 secondary sales of its "Ampere" brand electric 2-wheelers as of the first quarter of fiscal year 2024.
In April, the company announced surpassing the 100,000 sales milestone of its "Ampere" brand electric 2-wheelers in the fiscal year 2023. This is a step forward in promoting the adoption of electric 2-wheelers nationwide.
Greaves Cotton has a diverse product range that includes Zeal, Magnus, and Primus, Ampere caters to the specific needs of personal mobility and last-mile e-commerce customers. Sanjay Behl, CEO & Executive Director, GEMPL said "Greaves Electric Mobility will introduce several exciting retail and finance schemes to commemorate this significant milestone in our quest to "Make Har Gully Electric" in India.”