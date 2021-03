A year after being appointed as the Director of Sales & Marketing for Great Wall Motors (GWM) in India, Hardeep Singh Brar has resigned.

According to sources, Brar will move on to Kia Motors, Hyundai's South Korean sister brand in India, as Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. He will replace Manohar Bhat, who is currently serving the company.

GWM, the Chinese automaker which showcased its products in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020, is on the lookout for a replacement for Brar, the sources added.

Brar is likely to start at Kia from March 15, CNBC-TV18 has learnt.

The senior-most Indian executive at Great Wall Motors India is Kaushik Ganguly, also a Senior Director, who heads Corporate & Brand Strategy, Product Planning and New Business Models. Ganguly joined GWM in 2018.

Great Wall Motors' India foray has been stalled because of a series of events. Border tensions between China & India escalated soon after the company announced its India entry plans, propelling the government to block the nearly $1 billion foreign direct investment that was to pour in from the automaker.

However, the government last week signalled it may soon approve 45 FDI proposals from China and Hong Kong which have been stuck for long, including the GWM proposal to buy General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.

However, that deal itself is facing its own set of challenges. The employees' union is fighting against the "illegal" transfer of the government land to GWM, and demanding employment at GWM when the company takes over production.

The Rs 3700 crore deal that GM signed with GWM does not include transfer of employees. The Maharashtra government had rejected General Motors' closure application, although it has now asked the Bombay High Court for more time to announce its decision after GM filed a review in the matter.

Sources at Great Wall Motors, however, say that they expect the proposal to go through by early April, and the company's plans to launch are on track for next year.

In fact, GWM is currently looking to fill a variety of roles at its office. The company has already hired for leadership roles in dealership development, marketing, etc. during the lockdown period.