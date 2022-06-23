Grab an extra Rs 2,000 discount on e-cycles as Delhi subsidy portal goes live

Delhiites wanting to buy e-cycles have been handed with a golden opportunity by t he Delhi government. The government's portal where one can avail subsidy on e-cycles went live on June 22.

And the first 1,000 applicants will get an additional Rs 2,000 discount over the usual subsidy of Rs 5,500 under the Delhi Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy. The Rs 5,500 subsidy is for the first 10,000 buyers.

With the sale of only 20-25 cycles on the first day, there is still scope for an extra Rs 2,000 discount on over 900 cycles.

Without subsidy, an electric cycle costs anywhere between Rs 30,999 and Rs 54,999.

What brands on offer?

Delhi has so far approved 11 models of four brands involved in selling e-cycles. Hero Lectro E-cycles, Nexzu Mobility Limited, Stryder Cycle Private Limited and Motorvolt Mobility Private Limited are the four brands whose e-cycles have been approved.

Five models of Hero Lectro costing between Rs 23,499 and Rs 47,499 while two models of Nexzu Mobility Ltd priced at Rs 26,481 and Rs. 38,185 is included in the list. Along with this, Stryder Cycle Private Ltd has two models costing between Rs 24,495 and Rs 26,995 and Motovolt Mobility Private Ltd has three e-cycles between Rs 25,629 and Rs 29,880.

According to an official, the original equipment manufacturers have been given logins to the portal.

"At the back end, they have given us a list of their dealer outlets and their available stocks. Whenever any sale will happen, the dealer outlets, who also have logins, will upload the details of the buyer and the subsidy will be credited to the buyer's Aadhaar-linked bank account," the official added.

The subsidy will be credited within four to five days, he added.

Delhi government's EV push

The government's electric vehicle policy envisages setting up a charging station per 3 km for an easily accessible charging facility for electric vehicles. According to real-time data from the Delhi government, currently, there are 597 charging stations, 825 charging points and 165 battery swapping facilities.

The adoption of electric vehicles is pushed by the Delhi government in a big way to reduce pollution levels in the city. Under its EV policy, the government has targeted 25 percent of electric vehicles in total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.

Since the launch of the EV policy in August 2020, electric vehicles account for more than 12 percent of total vehicle sales in Delhi.

Who can avail of the subsidy and how?

According to Kailash Gahlot, the transport and environment minister of Delhi, all residents of Delhi will be eligible for the subsidy scheme. All members of a family having an Aadhar card will be able to avail themselves of the subsidy.

With inputs from PTI