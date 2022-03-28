Govt will investigate cases of electric vehicle fire, say sources

The experts will travel to Vellore and Pune to investigate the recent fire incidents involving electric scooters, the sources said requesting anonymity. There were two major fire incidents involving electric vehicles last week.

Taking stock of the recent incidents of electric vehicles catching fire, authorities are deputing independent experts to investigate those cases, government sources told CNBC-TV18 on Monday.

There were two major fire incidents involving electric vehicles last week. In the first incident, a man and his 13-year-old daughter died of suffocation after two two-wheelers, parked outside their house, caught fire on Saturday. The other incident happened in a Pune locality, where a viral video showed a Ola S1 pro scooter on flame. These two incidents created fears of safety concerns in electric vehicles.

"Govt to look into how Ola Electric scooter and Okinawa's electric bike caught fire. Both scooters had been tested and received type approvals before being launched in the market," they added.

The probe will cover whether structural factors or external factors caused the fires. The investigation will also cover whether there was any manufacturing issue, which has affected the operation of the vehicle, the sources said.