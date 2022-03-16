Govt receives huge response to PLI for auto, auto components: Heavy Industries Minister MN Pandey

The outlay of the PLI scheme was Rs 26,000 crore, however, it can be higher if needed in the future, said the Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

The government of India has received an overwhelming response to the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile and auto components, said Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey on Tuesday. The PLI scheme for the sector has been successful in attracting a proposed investment of Rs 74,850 crore against the target estimate of investment of Rs 42,500 crore over five years, he added.

The scheme commencing from FY22-23 has an outlay of Rs 25,938 crore; however, it can be higher if needed in the future, Pandey added.

Out of a total of 92 auto component manufacturers that applied, 75 have been approved for incentives under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for five years, the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) said in a statement.

Recent policy announcements include the extension of the FAME-II scheme, PLI scheme on ACC battery and policy initiatives on battery-swapping and energy-as-a-service. ACMA said a total of 115 companies (auto and auto components) had filed their application. Of these, 20 have already been accorded approval for incentives in February 2022.

The 75 companies, which received approval from the government under the PLI scheme for the automobile and component industry, include the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Forge, Hero Motocorp, Bosch India among others. Those companies are expected to invest close to Rs 30,000 crore under the 'Component Champion Incentive Scheme'.

