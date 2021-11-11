Govt notifies application forms for auto PLI scheme; makes major changes to eligibility criteria

The electric quadricycle segment has been added to the vehicle PLI scheme a move which could benefit the likes of Bajaj Auto and Mahindra Group. The scope of component PLI scheme has also been widened from about 21 to over 100 components.

The Union government has notified application forms for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for automobile companies. The heavy industries ministry has made some major changes on who will be eligible for the scheme after top companies expressed concerns about the previous eligibility criteria.

The electric quadricycle segment has been added to the vehicle PLI scheme - a move which could benefit the likes of Bajaj Auto and Mahindra Group companies that have quadricycles like Qute and Atom.

The scope of component in PLI scheme has also been widened from about 21 to over 100 components. Some of the big changes has been the inclusion of CNG components, LNG vehicles and also BS-VI compliant flex fuel engines which can support 85 percent ethanol blend.

Watch video for more.