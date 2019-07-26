Govt issues draft notification, proposes scrapping of vehicles older than 15 years
Updated : July 26, 2019 10:23 PM IST
The government is also working on an IT system to prevent usage of duplicate scrapping certificate.
The road ministry is likely to take up proposals of taxation benefits for scrapping centres.
