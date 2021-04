Maruti Suzuki chairman RC Bhargava has come strongly against the policy of lockdowns being announced by state governments across the country. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Bhargava said that the pandemic had to be tackled with micro solutions from different states and not through a blanket approach like lockdown.

He said that blanket ban on movement of people and on economic activity was an ‘overkill’ and that this round of lockdown could turn out to be the proverbial last nail for many struggling businesses.

He said that the government has not procured ventilators that were ordered from the industry in general. He said Maruti had manufactured in collaboration with AgVA Healthcare, and these were yet to be procured.

Bhargava said that dealers and suppliers were suffering because of the restrictions imposed in many parts of the country. He added that daily wage earners would be hit the hardest.