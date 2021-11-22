Govt encouraging EVs but will not stop registration of ICE vehicles, says Gadkari

The government is encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles and the use of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen, but it will not stop the registration of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Monday. Addressing virtually an event organised by industry body Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Gadkari further said he is also trying to encourage the use of 50 percent ethanol in aviation fuel.

"We are encouraging (adoption of) electric vehicles (EVs), and (use) of alternative fuels like ethanol, bio-LNG, green hydrogen…(But) we are not going to stop anything (ICE vehicles)," he said. The road transport and highways minister noted that the sale of EVs has increased as people are giving good response.