Government panel suggests ban on diesel vehicles in big cities

In a bid to shift to clean energy, a government panel on energy transition has suggested a ban on diesel vehicles in cities with a population of more than a million by 2027. The panel, led by former oil secretary Tarun Kapoor, suggested that no diesel buses should be added to the city from 2024.

Along with this, the panel has also recommended that city transport should be a mix of metro trains and electric buses by 2030. The report also calls for the consideration of a targeted extension of incentives under the FAME scheme.

Arun Malhotra, an automotive expert, believes it will be a difficult decision to implement in passenger vehicles because a lot of investment has gone in. However the bigger problem is going to be in the heavy and medium commercial vehicles where diesel penetration is still high.

“I think the bigger problem at the moment is going to be in the heavy and medium commercial vehicles where the ratio or the mix of diesel is still very, very high. I don't know how the transition happens although we are talking about electric vehicles, LNG doesn't seem a possibility. So clearly possible, but this is a disruption which is happening.”

On the other hand, Manish Raj Singhania, a member of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), believes that knee-jerk reactions such as bans are not sustainable. He points out that the auto industry has been complying with mandates from the central government and has already skipped from BS4 to BS6 emission norms.

Singhania said, “It should be market driven. If you give options to the customer, the market dynamics automatically drives the change. Every vehicle has its own specific use and purpose and we are already complying with global standards now. So just banning is not the solution. We should have a definite kind of footprints how to go about curtailing the pollution, but just targeting the diesel vehicle is not the solution.”

Malhotra also points out that the extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) scheme is necessary to promote the adoption of EVs. The price parity between diesel and EVs is not there as of now, and without an extension of the scheme, the growth of the EV story may slow down.

