#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Government may not hike vehicle registration fees immediatelyÂ due to auto sector slowdown

Updated : August 08, 2019 02:21 PM IST

The automobile industry has recently said that the proposed hike in registration fees may further aggravate the slowdown, which the sector has been witnessing for a year now.Â 
The draft notification, released on July 24, has proposed an increase in registration charges of new vehicles by 10 to 20 times, depending upon the vehicle category, from the current level.
Government may not hike vehicle registration fees immediatelyÂ due to auto sector slowdown
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

City Union Bank expects 18% loan growth in FY20

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Gold holds around $1,500/oz on trade war, global growth woes

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Why HCL Tech is the best performing stock in trade today?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV