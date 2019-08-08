Government may not hike vehicle registration fees immediatelyÂ due to auto sector slowdown

Taking into account the current state of the automobile sector, the government may postpone the roll-out of hike in registration fees by a few months and may implement it from next year, people aware of the development told CNBC-TV18.

While the move to raise the registration fees for vehicles is seen as a step which was pending for a long time, the government may provide a gap of some months before its roll-out, the people said.

"While nothing has been decided but there is some preliminary thinking that we may look at bringing this into action from January," a person aware of the development said.

The automobile industry has recently said that the proposed hike in registration fees may further aggravate the slowdown, which the sector has been witnessing for a year now.

However, the government is believed to have countered this argument of the industry. The ministry of road transport and highways has told the industry categorically that the hike in registration fees is anything but a sales dampener, the people said.

"Automobile sales have been in the slow lane for some months and the larger reasons behind it concern liquidity tightening after the NBFC [non-banking finance company] crisis. The hike in registration fees is something which has been in the pipeline for a long time now and if anything, it should boost sales now. It cannot be seen as the reason behind the slowdown that the industry has been facing for some time now," another person aware of the matter said.

The draft notification, released on July 24, has proposed an increase in registration charges of new vehicles by 10 to 20 times, depending upon the vehicle category, from the current level.

In new vehicle sales, the government has proposed hike in registration fees for two-wheelers from Rs 50 to Rs 1,000, for three-wheelers from Rs 300 to Rs 5,000, for light motor vehicle from Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 and for heavy goods vehicle from Rs 1,500 to Rs 20,000.

Following the draft notification, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had expressed serious concerns on the matter, stressing on the fact that the automobile industry is already going through an unprecedented downturn as sales of new vehicles have plummeted significantly over the last several months.