Government may not hike vehicle registration fees immediatelyÂ due to auto sector slowdown
Updated : August 08, 2019 02:21 PM IST
The automobile industry has recently said that the proposed hike in registration fees may further aggravate the slowdown, which the sector has been witnessing for a year now.Â
The draft notification, released on July 24, has proposed an increase in registration charges of new vehicles by 10 to 20 times, depending upon the vehicle category, from the current level.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more