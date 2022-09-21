Government makes these 58 RTO services online; check the list

By CNBCTV18.COM

About 58 citizen-centric services such as driving licence, vehicle registration, and transfer of ownership can now be availed online with the help of Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has said.

The move, which eliminated the need for citizens to visit the regional transport office (RTO), will not just save critical time for people and ease the compliance burden, but also significantly reduce the footfall at the RTOs and lead to greater efficiency in their functioning, the ministry said in a notification issued on September 16.

“MoRTH has issued a notification increasing 18 citizen-centric services to 58 services related to driving licence, conductor licence, vehicle registration, permit, transfer of ownership etc, completely online, eliminating the need to visit the RTO,” the ministry said in a tweet.

A citizen needs to undergo Aadhaar authentication on a voluntary basis for the following online services:

Applying for Learner Licence (LL).

Changing signature and photo in Learner Licence.

Issuing Duplicate Driving Licence (DL).

Changing address in Learner Licence.

Changing name in Learner Licence.

Learner Licence Extract provisioning.

Issuing Duplicate Learner Licence.

Replacement of Driving Licence.

Renewing a driving licence where the driver does not have to give a test of competence.

Applying for registration for driver training from Accredited Driver Training Centre and requirement of passing certificate to be sent to concerned RTO for issuance of Driving Licence.

Changing date of birth in Driving Licence.

Changing name in Driving Licence.

Changing address in Driving Licence.

Changing biometrics in Driving Licence.

Changing photo and signature in Driving Licence.

Driving Licence Extract provisioning.

Issuing International Driving Permit.

Issuing Driving Licence for Defence.

Endorsement to Drive in Hill Region.

Surrender of Class of Vehicle from Licence.

Endorsement to Drive Hazardous Material.

Getting temporary Public Service Vehicle Badge to the driver.

Additional endorsement on Driving licence for defence driving licence holder.

Issuing Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge to the driver.

Issuing Duplicate Public Service Vehicle (PSV) Badge.

Renewing Conductor Licence.

Conductor Licence Extract provisioning.

Issuing Duplicate Conductor Licence.

Changing address in Conductor Licence.

Issuing Temporary Conductor Licence.

Changing name in Conductor Licence.

Changing biometrics in Conductor Licence.

Applying for the issue of duplicate Certificate of Registration (RC).

Applying for Temporary Registration of the Motor Vehicles.

Applying for Registration of motor vehicle with a fully built body.

Changing address in Certificate of Registration.

Deposit of Registration Certificate fees.

Applying for Grant of No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Certificate of Registration.

View Registration Certificate (RC) particulars against a fee.

Giving notice of Transfer of Ownership of vehicle.

Applying for Transfer of Ownership of motor vehicle.

Retention of Registration Number.

Issue or Renewal of Trade Certificate.

Endorsement of hire-purchase agreement.

Terminating hire-purchase agreement.

Paying additional Life Time Tax (Transfer of ownership Case).

Permit Non-Use Intimation.

Permanent Surrender of Permit.

Issuing Fresh Permit.

Issuing Duplicate Permit.

Transferring Permit.

Transferring Permit (Death Case).

Updating mobile number in the record for transport services.

Issuing Duplicate Fitness certificate.

Renewing Permit.

Renewing Permit Authorisation.

Applying for Special Permit.

Applying for Temporary Permit.

The ministry has said that if a person does not have an Aadhaar number, he or she will have to avail of such service in physical form by physically submitting an alternative document to establish his or her identity with the respective Authority as per CMVR 1989.