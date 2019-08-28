Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Government looks to formulate scrappage policy for vehicles and white goods

Updated : August 28, 2019 03:21 PM IST

Different ministries of the central government are undergoing deliberations to formulate a consolidated standalone scrappage policy.
The Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) had recently urged the government to formulate a scrappage policy to phase out older and polluting vehicles and create demand at a time when the auto sector is going through its worst slowdown since 2009.
The Centre may even look at the private sector to setup 13,000-15,000 automotive fitness centres to certify vehicle fitness.
