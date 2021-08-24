Government examining Tesla's request for import duty cut on electric cars, say sources

Tesla wants the import duty to be reduced to 40 percent. The current import duty applicable is 60 percent for electric vehicles priced below $40,000 and 100 percent for anything above that.

Nearly a month after Tesla CEO Elon Musk said high import duty in India being a hindrance to the company's India plans, sources say the government is examining Tesla's request to reduce import duty on electric cars.

Parikshit Luthra reports that Tesla wants the import duty to be reduced to 40 percent. The current import duty applicable is 60 percent for electric vehicles priced below $40,000 and 100 percent for anything above that. Tesla Model 3, which is expected to launch soon in India, will cost nearly Rs 80 lakh or around $100,000. Tesla had requested for the import duty to be cut down to 40 percent for all EVs.

The government has said that if such a move is approved then it will be for the entire automotive industry and not for one company.

Earlier, the government had asked Tesla to share its plans for manufacturing in India. It made the request in order to assess whether to provide import tax relief to the US electric carmaker, reported Bloomberg.

Earlier, the government had told Parliament that there was no plan to reduce the import duty on cars.

Other foreign car manufacturers also rallied behind Musk’s calls for lower imports for vehicles, especially EVs in India. But local manufacturers said that the high import duty would encourage local manufacturing along with increasing indigenous development.

