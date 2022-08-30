Google's self-driving car Waymo launches cab service in US city

By Vijay Anand

Waymo, the fully automated car brand owned by Google's parent company Alphabet, has launched a full-scale passenger service in Phoenix, Arizona.

This is the first time Waymo's driverless cars are making trips with passengers in denser areas of a city without a backup driver, signalling confidence that the service is safe to use, The Verge reports.

Earlier, Alphabet had tested Waymo's driverless service in less-populated suburbs around Phoenix.

Alphabet had earlier launched a Trusted Tester programme — essentially like a beta tester programme for software — in which people would ride in self-driving cars and give feedback to the company. Just as in any beta testing programme, those interested had to join a wait list and, once approved, sign nondisclosure agreements to get access to the company’s early technology.

As per The Verge report, Phoenix City Mayor Kate Gallego reportedly said in a video produced by Waymo that she hopes the service will make Phoenix a “more inclusive city."

I had the opportunity to take my first rider only trip with the #WaymoDriver, @Waymo’s fully autonomous driving technology. Phoenicians, I can’t wait for you to experience it for yourselves! Check out the Waymo One app to learn more. #thefutureisphoenix https://t.co/dWVOa2jEAK pic.twitter.com/ODhWBbJkSw — Mayor Kate Gallego (@MayorGallego) August 29, 2022

The report added that Waymo is close to launching this service in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

In April, self-driving startup Pony.ai had announced that it has become the first autonomous driving (AD) company in the world to receive a commercial taxi licence in China. The startup is co-located in Fremont, California, and Beijing and Shanghai in China and has backing from Toyota. It said it was awarded a permit to operate 100 AD vehicles as traditional taxis in the suburban Nansha district in Guangzhou Province.

To qualify for the licence, Pony.ai said it had to pass stringent safety and other "multifaceted vehicle qualification tests" set forth by Chinese inspection institutions, such as having at least 24 months of AD testing in China and/or other countries, at least one million km of testing mileage, at least 2,00,000 km of AD testing within Guangzhou’s designated test area, and no involvement in any active liability traffic accidents.