US-headquartered tyre major Goodyear on Wednesday said it has forayed into automotive lubricants segment in India. The company has collaborated with Assurance International, a part of Satya Group, for a new line of engine oils that will be manufactured, sourced and distributed in the country to complement Goodyear’s tyre product portfolio in the region.

The company’s lubricants product portfolio would cater to all kinds of vehicles, including commercial and passenger vehicles and two wheelers. The product line would include greases, brake fluid, transmission oil, tractor oil, diesel exhaust fluid, gear oil and hydraulic oils.