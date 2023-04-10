English
Goldman Sachs downgrades Maruti just two weeks after projecting 33% upside

By Sonia Shenoy  Apr 10, 2023 11:46:23 AM IST (Published)

Goldman Sachs in a report in March had stated that strong demand for its affordable SUVs could generate a potential upside of 33 percent in Maruti Suzuki's stock.

Goldman Sachs has downgraded the recommendation on auto major Maruti Suzuki India to Neutral from its earlier call of Buy and expects a lower upside of around 3 percent due to weakening demand and higher inventory levels of the company’s small car models.

The brokerage also slashed its price target on the stock to Rs 8,800 from its earlier projection of Rs 11,000 per share given just two weeks ago for the next 12 months.

Goldman Sachs has readjusted its projections after factoring in the persistence in weak small car demand. Small car models such as Celerio, WagonR, Alto, Ignis, and Spresso account for around 35 percent of the total sales of the company.

Also, dealer checks indicate the small car models are at two-times the normal channel inventory showing waning demand for the models.

Goldman Sachs mentioned that Maruti is looking to replace the Alto800 model with a more expensive AltoK10, while the auto major has already discontinued The Urban Cruiser and the S-Cross models.

“These 3 models collectively could have a 3 percent impact on financial year 2024 volumes,” Goldman Sachs said.

For financial year 2024-2025, Goldman Sachs has cut Maruti's Earnings per Share (EPS) estimates by 15-18 percent. The brokerage also said that a stronger Japanese Yen in the current financial year can lead to some currency headwinds on the margin.

Goldman Sachs in a report in March had stated that strong demand for its affordable SUVs could generate a potential upside of 33 percent in Maruti Suzuki's stock.

Among other key positives for the stock, Goldman Sachs had highlighted higher waiting period for SUVs, Maruti's partnership with Toyota for hybrid and electric vehicle platforms and the customer response to Maruti's five-door SUV – Jimny and crossover coupe Fronx.

Maruti Suzuki's sales in March were flat compared to the same month last year.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 8,462.45.

Also Read: Indian car market sees its best-ever performance as Maruti, Hyundai and Tata post highest-ever sales in FY23
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
