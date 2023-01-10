Taiwan’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer plans to have a range of offerings aimed at high-speed scooters to benefit from FAME-2 subsidies. The launch of these e-scooters is planned for around the middle of 2023 in India.

Taiwan’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer Gogoro has announced that it has entered into a contract manufacturing partnership with automotive component manufacturer Metalman Auto to produce a range of electric scooters in India.

Production is expected to start in mid-2023, revealed Autocar in a report. It further added that Metalman Auto will help manufacture several electric Gogoro two-wheelers from its facility in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

According to the report, Gogoro plans to have a range of offerings aimed at high-speed scooters to benefit from FAME-2 subsidies. The launch of these e-scooters is planned for around the middle of 2023 in India.

Currently, Gogoro is working on three projects — codename PUZ, CU, and UX — for the Indian market. The company also plans to export these vehicles to other countries.

Gogoro, in November last year, entered into a partnership with Zypp Electric to support clean mobility needs in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A few weeks ago, Horace Luke, co-founder and CEO of Gogoro, arrived in the national capital New Delhi to kick-start the company’s pilot battery-swapping infrastructure.

Apart from India, Gogoro is also expanding its footprint in several other countries to tap local manufacturing partners. In India, Gogoro has partnered with Hero MotoCorp and Foxconn for the development and sales of swappable battery solutions.

(Edited by : Vivek Dubey )