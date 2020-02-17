#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

Updated : February 17, 2020 09:16 AM IST

General Motors said in a statement Sunday that it will wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand in 2021.
General Motors also plans to sell its Rayong factory in Thailand to China’s Great Wall Motors and withdraw the Chevrolet brand from Thailand by the end of this year.
GM has struggled in Asia in the past year. It’s International Operations, which include China, lost $200 million last year, including $100 million in the fourth quarter.
