US auto giant General Motors (GM) has urged the employees of its now-closed Talegaon plant that they have to face litigation unless they accept the separation package offered by the company. The American carmaker, who ceased operations from the plant in December, made its position clear in a letter written to the employees union.

The move by the company comes hours before the Maharashtra labour minister is set to hear from both the company management and representatives of the employees union.

The company stated in the letter that if it takes the path of litigation then it will reset all benefits to the statutory minimum. This in turn will mean that the company will withdraw the "generous VSS package deal” that it had offered the staff.

Terming the decision to close the plant irreversible, the company added that it has received no export orders to keep the plant operational.