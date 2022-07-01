GM calls off plan to sell India car plant to Great Wall

General Motors (GM) said on Friday it had called off the sale of a shuttered plant to China's Great Wall, according to a Reuters report. The decision comes after failing to obtain regulatory approvals, amid a tougher stance by New Delhi towards investments from Beijing.

Great wall struck a deal in January 2020 to acquire the plant from GM, with the Chinese SUV-maker expected to pay up to $300 million as part of a broader plan to invest $1 billion to establish a presence in India's growing car market.

After extending twice, the agreement expired on June 30.

"We have been unable to obtain the required approvals within the time frame of the deal," George Svigos, executive director of communications at GM International, told Reuters.

"Our strategy in India remains unchanged and we will now explore further options for the sale of the site," he said, adding the company "hopes to achieve a price that reflects the value of the asset".

"Great Wall Motor will keep its attention to the Indian market in the future and continue looking for new opportunities," the Chinese automaker said in a statement on Friday, while confirming the termination of the plant deal.

Just months before India toughened its stance in April 2020 on investment from China, GM signed this deal with Great Wall. This made them the first major casualty of the move that held large capital inflow in sectors such as automobiles and technology.

This was part of a broader crackdown by India on businesses with Chinese links amid worsening diplomatic relations. Citing security concerns, New Delhi also banned more than 300 Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok.

The move draws a line under a more than a two-year effort by GM and Great Wall, forcing the US firm to restart its hunt for a buyer while it continues to spend money on maintaining some machinery and tooling in the factory.

GM stopped selling cars in India at the end of 2017 and has already sold its other plant to SAIC Motor Corp, where the Chinese automaker builds cars under its British brand, MG Motor.

Svigos said that it was suitable for a number of industrial uses when asked if the plant could be used to make electric vehicles.

This will also send Great Wall back to the drawing board on its plans to enter India, which is considered an important market in the world. The government of India has still not responded to the issue.