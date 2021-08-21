Gifting independence to your sister with mobility this Raksha Bandhan

Today, there are more women working, not only as doctors, engineers or CXOs, but also as defence officers, on combat and flying duties and as athletes winning gold for India.

However, we also need to introspect whether we have achieved enough. Are women across all strata equally empowered? Or, is it a phenomenon restricted to the educated and the middle class, particularly in urban areas?

According to The Economic Survey 2017-18, the proportion of working women has reduced steadily over the decade from 36 percent to 24 percent (examined in 2015-16). This resulted in a 33.3 percent decline in Female Labour Force Participation (FLFP) over the decade. There are various factors, which are responsible for this decline. This includes lack of proper education, access to quality job opportunities and independent mobility to workplace among others.

What can we do to ensure that women across all strata of society, especially in rural areas have the opportunity to be independent and self-sufficient? In our country where public transport is limited and women travelling alone is still a challenge, personal mobility can give them the much-needed confidence and ability to travel safely and conveniently, even at late nights. Also owning a two-wheeler can augment a woman’s ability to get a good education and increase her employability, thereby making her independent and empowered.

Currently, only 25 percent of the total two-wheelers buyers in India are women, which means that most of them are dependent on public transport. Of the 59 percent of the women who use public transport, 38 percent women use buses, 35 percent are metro or train users and 40-45 percent prefer auto-rickshaws and on-demand cabs.

Despite the high percentage of women using public transport, only 9 percent of the women feel safe while using public transport. If not public transport, these women are dependent on others to solve their mobility issues.

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the eternal bond between brothers and sisters, symbolizing love and protection. The sister ties Rakhi on her brother’s wrist, which signifies her wishes for his prosperity and happiness and the brother promises to protect his sister. This Raksha Bandhan, along with protecting your sister you can empower her by providing the independence she craves for by gifting her the power of mobility.

Today, more and more women from both urban and rural India are heading out to work and they realise the importance of the freedom that their own personal vehicle can give them.

Buying a pair of wheels for your sister will not just be a gift, but a symbol of your trust and confidence. You can choose between pre-owned two-wheelers and new two-wheelers depending on your budget. Two-wheelers on easy monthly instalments are the simplest and the fastest way to buy one’s dream bike/scooter.

While choosing the right two-wheeler for your sister, you may choose any of the popular scooter models like Hero Maestro, Pleasure, Honda Activa, Dio, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access as these scooters are more convenient, safe and comfortable. However, there are girls who need a commuter bike like Hero Splendor, Passion, Honda Shine etc and some love to drive a sports or cruiser bike as well and for them brothers can gift their sisters a popular cruiser like Bajaj Avenger, Royal Enfield, Jawa, Suzuki Intruder.

This Raksha Bandhan gift your sister the freedom to travel without depending on male family members. A two-wheeler enables women to work in far-off parts of the cities and towns, thereby empowering them further. It gives them the flexibility to manage home and work as they can travel quickly without depending on public transport, a style quotient, and a gift from the brothers they will want to flaunt.

The author, Karunakaran V, is Co-Founder and Jt MD at WheelsEMI Pvt Ltd. The views expressed are personal