Get ready for more price increase on cars and two-wheelers
Updated : December 11, 2019 07:21 PM IST
While Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors are yet to quantify the price hike, Nissan has announced that it would increase prices up to 5 percent on all Nissan and Datsun models.
Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz would be increasing prices by up to 3 percent across all models starting January.
India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also declared its intent to raise prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January 1, 2020.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more