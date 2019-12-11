Get ready for more price increase on cars and two-wheelers

It’s that time of the year when vehicle manufacturers increase prices. After Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai, more manufacturers have declared an intent to raise prices.

In a statement, market leader Maruti Suzuki said, "You are kindly informed that over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020."

Industry experts say that raising vehicle prices in December is not a new trend. Nikunj Sanghi, president, Automotive Skill Development Council, said, "Typically everyone announces a price hike starting January. This is to avoid a slump in sales in December and encourage people to buy the current year stock."

While Maruti, Hyundai and Tata Motors are yet to quantify the price hike, Nissan has announced that it would increase prices up to 5 percent on all Nissan and Datsun models.

Luxury car maker Mercedes Benz would be increasing prices by up to 3 percent across all models starting January. "The upcoming price hike aims at offsetting the increase in various input and commodity costs, from January 2020," said Mercedes Benz in a release.

India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp has also declared its intent to raise prices by up to Rs 2,000 from January 1, 2020. Hero MotoCorp has already launched one Bharat Stage VI (BS-VI) motorcycle and has decided to discontinue 50 variants of Bharat Stage IV (BS-IV) products.

Industry sources point out that these are just the first round of hikes. Most original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are raising prices on BS-IV models and there will be another hike when BS-VI variants are launched.

Sources also explained that these price hikes are an attempt to reduce the sticker shock when BS-VI products are launched in the market. The idea is to increase prices gradually rather than in one go. Maruti Suzuki has already launched 8 BS-VI models in the market and is expected to raise price across all its products.

The year 2019 has been the toughest period for the automobile industry since 2014. A 28 percent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate, high road tax rates in several states and a liquidity crunch coupled with poor market sentiment have impacted sales.

Industry numbers for FY20 show a 25 percent drop in passenger car sales, a 22 percent decline in passenger car sales and a 16 percent decline in two-wheeler sales.

Auto industry bodies like Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) are requesting the government to again consider a GST reduction on automobiles and components as the BS-VI transition will impose a significant cost on the customer.