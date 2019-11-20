Auto
General Motors sues Fiat Chrysler, alleging bribery, corruption of union bargaining process
Updated : November 20, 2019 11:32 PM IST
The lawsuit also names as defendants three former FCA executives who have pleaded guilty in an ongoing federal probe into the UAW and FCA.
GM General Counsel Craig Glidden said the lawsuit has nothing to do with the merger and the automaker does not intend to file suit against the UAW.
GM alleges that under the leadership of the former CEO, the late Sergio Marchionne, FCA used bribes to UAW officials.
