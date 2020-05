US automaker General Motors reported double-digit year-on-year growth in its China sales in April, its two local ventures said on Sunday.

GM's joint venture with SAIC Motor Corp said its total sales in China grew 13.6 percent YoY to 111,155 units in April, Reuters reported. The joint venture manufactures Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles.

SGMW, a separate GM venture with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group which produces no-frills minivans and has started to make higher-end cars, reported a 13.5 percent rise in total sales to over 127,000 units in April, according to Reuters report.

In the first three months of 2020, GM's sales in China fell 43.3 percent compared with the same period last year.