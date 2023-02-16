With this new IOT-enabled EV fleet, Fyn Mobility aims to operate a fleet of 1500 vehicles that can be offered full charge within 15 minutes.

Homegrown electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem platform Fyn Mobility on Thursday, in partnership with Exponent Energy, launched a new fleet of neEV Tez which it claims is the world’s first EV fleet that can be be fully charged within 15 minutes.

With this new IoT-enabled EV fleet, Fyn Mobility aims to operate a fleet of 1,500 vehicles that can be given a full charge within 15 minutes to minimise downtime and enable multiple trips with a single vehicle.

Fyn Mobility, an EV-as-a-Service platform for last-mile logistics and commute applications, offers end-to-end micro-mobility through EV solutions.

With this partnership, Fyn plans to roll out EVs that can be cross-utilised with a single commercial EV for two shifts covering close to 18 hours of service, making the overall cost of operations to businesses much more affordable, claims the company.

Visakh Sasikumar, Founder and CEO of Fyn Mobility, in a statement, said, “Fyn’s unique EV ecosystem platform and Exponent’s 15-minute full charge technology… enables us to use a single commercial EV for 2 shifts covering close to 18 hrs of service which has now steadily become a reality.”

Exponent on the other hand offers battery packs and charging stations that help EVs to be fully charged in 15 minutes. It has also installed 20 e-pumps across Bengaluru and plans to add 80 more in the next six months.

Arun Vinayak, Co-founder and CEO of Exponent Energy, said, "Last month, in partnership with Altigreen, we launched the neEV Tez — the world’s fastest charging 3W. We now have our e-pump network live across Bengaluru, and are opening up other vehicle segments, with a core focus on logistics."

Arun Vinayak and Sanjay Byalal-led Exponent Energy claims that its Li-ion cells-based e-packs and e-pumps can charge any EV and provide a 3,000-cycle life.