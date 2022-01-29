From Tata Nexon to Mahindra eVerito: Here are top selling EVs in India and their prices

In India, electric cars are still in the process of gaining popularity and acceptance. Currently, it makes up a small percentage of total passenger car sales in the country. While electric cars cost more than conventional ones, maintenance is cheaper for the former. One pain point for electric cars in India is the absence of a sound electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

Here are some of the top-selling electric cars in the country:

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon EV is an affordable electric SUV with state-of-the-art technology and features like a sunroof, connectivity suite, etc.

The vehicle gives a practical range of about 200 km per recharge, depending on driving conditions. The Nexon EV is currently available for sale at an ex-showroom price tag of Rs 13.99-16.85 lakh.

Tigor EV

The Tigor EV is another electric car from the house of Tata Motors. The 2021 model of the Tigor EV has an appearance similar to the ICE-powered Tigor, but it has received an entirely new powertrain with Tata's Ziptron EV technology.

The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) claims a driving range of 306 km for the vehicle. The ex-showroom pricing for the Tigor EV ranges from Rs 11.99-Rs 13.14 lakh.

Hyundai Kona Electric

The Hyundai Kona Electric was unveiled last year and offers a driving range of around 250-300 km on a single charge. The Kona Electric is available in a single variant with dual-tone colour choices. The ex-showroom price of the vehicle ranges from Rs 23.79-Rs 23.97 lakh.

MG ZS EV

The MG ZS EV offers direct competition to Hyundai Kona electric. The vehicle packs in a massive 44.5kWh battery and furnishes a significant cabin space. The newest version of the SUV offers a driving range of 350-400 km. The entry-level variant of the MG ZS EV starts at ex-showroom pricing of Rs 20.99 lakh while the top trim would cost you Rs 24.58 lakh.

Mahindra eVerito

Mahindra's eVerito has been present in the market for six years. The vehicle comes in two models -- D2 and D6 -- and has an 18.55kWh battery pack with an ARAI-rated range of 140 km. However, it’s not as advanced as its counterparts in the market. Mahindra eVerito's ex-showroom pricing hovers between Rs 9.12-9.46 lakh after subsidy.