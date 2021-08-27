From rude drivers to bad hygiene, CEO Bhavish Agarwal promises to fix all Ola issues

Travelling in an Ola cab will be a completely new experience, Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal promised via a tweet. Ola has received a lot of flak in the last few years over a host of issues ranging from rude drivers, hygiene issues, cancellation charges, refunds, high prices in peak times etc.

Agarwal tweeted, “We’re redoing the @Olacabs driver experience. Will solve many issues around payments, cancellations etc for drivers, customers. 1-2 months will see significant improvement. Totally focussed on making Ola the most convenient platform for all, especially our driver partners.”

@iampathak tweeted back, saying, I hope drivers will not cancel rides just after saying yes on call, will accept ola money and postpaid, and will not ask - "Sir main aata hu but ride cancel kr do aur aap Paytm kr dena direct (they say 35% reason)."

@realADtweets20 tweet said, “sometimes the Driver takes some routes, which is though shown in Google maps but the route may not be safe. So when the passenger tells the driver to take the route which the passenger wants, the drivers denies to do it, and behaves rudely.”

Following which, Agarwal tweeted, “All those who’ve highlighted our issues lately, appreciate the feedback and we will be fixing it!”

