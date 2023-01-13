From PVs to CVs to hydrogen fuel, here’s what leaders from Tata Motors said at Auto Expo 2023

Industry growth in FY24 is likely to be in single digits when compared to this fiscal’s 25 percent rise, revealed Shailesh Chandra of Tata Motors while adding that as the market demands more SUVs, the company’s focus will continue on passenger vehicles and EVs.

Homegrown automotive manufacturer Tata Motors, which has the biggest stall at the expo this year, launched a range across the electric vehicle, passenger vehicle, and commercial vehicle segments, along with new concepts for the future.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle division showcased Avinya EV, Harrier.EV, Sierra.EV, Taigo.EV Blitz, Curvv concept, Altroz Racer, Altroz iCNG, Punch iCNG and dark editions of its existing SUVs, Harrier and Safari. Furthermore, its commercial vehicle segment revealed Magic EV, the Prime e28, ultra e.9 as well as the Hydrogen Fuel Cell truck at the Auto Expo 2023.

New mobility and future

Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group, in an interview with CNBCtv18, said, “Both in commercial vehicles and passenger cars, we are driving towards new mobility, and we are investing in several technologies. You have seen us launch many electric vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. You must see what we do in fuel cell and hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine vehicles.”

“We are looking at urban mobility as well as long-distance trucking. In passenger cars, we are investing both in internal combustion and electric vehicles. We had a lot of product gaps which we are trying to address. So, it's a question of safety and a question of taking a bet on electric mobility, which we took in 2018-19. Since then, we have only doubled and tripled our efforts,” added Chandrasekaran.

When asked about the company’s plans to bring down costs of its electric mobility products, the chairperson of the Tata Group said, “We need to do play in all ranges, not just sub-10-lahk. We need to have higher-end models as customers have different choices, and there are different segments of customers. We need to continue working on batteries and new technologies. Currently, we are working with lithium-ion, and we need to look at other technologies as well. We are working with startups and innovators, and this space will evolve.”

Passenger vehicles

Shailesh Chandra, President of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, in conversation with CNBCtv18, said that a lot of pent-up demand in the market has been released and therefore, the company sees more demand than supply. He added that with bookings sustaining for popular models.

He also stated that Tata Motors is looking to launch Avinya towards the end of 2025, Harrier.EV in 2024 and Sierra.EV in 2025. Both Curvv EV and its ICE (internal combustion engine) versions will be launched in 2024.

Tata Punch CNG And Altroz CNG, on the other hand, will be launched in 2023. Chandra also revealed that the company had given higher boot space in Punch CNG to avoid any comprise in the vehicle’s luggage space.

Commercial vehicles

Girish Wagh, Executive Director of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, while talking to CNBC-TV18, said that the logistics industry contributes 18 percent to greenhouse emissions globally. He added, "With our goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045, we are transforming mobility by re-imagining our entire product portfolio, value chain and operations.”

The company is uniquely positioned to offer in every segment multiple green fuel options -- natural gas, electric, and hydrogen, he added. Wagh stated that Tata Motors aims to lead the EV journey while adding that it looks like India will balance the energy basket as it moves from conventional fuel to hydrogen.

While hydrogen is an exciting possibility in commercial vehicles, battery EVs will most likely be introduced to the market first, revealed Wagh and added that fuel cell electric buses will start running commercially from the next financial year.

Wagh said that “We are very optimistic about the Green Hydrogen Mission and have been investing Rs 1,500-2,000 crore per year in our CV business. Every year, our tech spend is increasing.”

FY23 has been a good year for the CV industry, and the industry has seen volume growth of 45 percent this year, he added while remaining optimistic about growth next year.