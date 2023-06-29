From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Audi Q8 e-tron, the much-awaited car launches in July

Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.
The month of July is expected to be big for the automotive industry. It is expected that a number of cars will make their way to the market. Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.
Here’s a look at the biggest car launches/unveils set to take place next month.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Maruti Suzuki Invicto, is scheduled to launch on July 15. As it is a part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, the MPV's design is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.
The Invicto MPV is said to come in two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid engine option.
As per reports, the petrol model may be priced between Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 19.45 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and the hybrid range may cost between Rs 25.03 lakh to Rs 29.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
Hyundai EXTER
Hyundai will be introducing India's first micro-SUV, the EXTER which will come equipped with 6 airbags and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).
The car will be a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system.
It will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel motor (petrol/CNG).
The EXTER is likely to be priced between Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.00 Lakh, as per a Car Trade report.
Kia Seltos facelift
Rumours suggest that the Kia Seltos is likely to make its debut in early July. Spy images of the SUV have already made rounds on social media in which a sleek design with horizontal headlamps similar to the existing model can be seen.
As far as pricing goes, it is likely to be in the range of the current ex-showroom price between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh with the top-spec variant expected to be priced beyond Rs 20 lakh, as per News18.
Audi Q8 e-tron
Audi Q 8 e-tron/ Image courtesy AudiGerman automaker, Audi is set to debut another new car in India, the Q8 e-tron, in July.
The Q8 e-tron will be the top luxury offering from the manufacturer's EV range, barring the e-tron GT sports.
The car is expected to be brought to the country through the CBU route and the price could go well over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), as per TOI.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
One in five employees globally are ‘loud quitting' and workers' stress levels are at record high, finds survey
Jun 29, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Zoomed Out | Blended finance — here's how it can expedite India’s 2030 Sustainable Development Goals
Jun 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Pasoori remake and the industrial Bollywoodisation of artistic nuance
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read
India's hydrogen market to surge: Morgan Stanley projects $19 billion opportunity by 2030
Jun 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read