From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Audi Q8 e-tron, the much-awaited car launches in July

The month of July is expected to be big for the automotive industry. It is expected that a number of cars will make their way to the market. Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.

Here’s a look at the biggest car launches/unveils set to take place next month.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Maruti Suzuki Invicto, is scheduled to launch on July 15. As it is a part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, the MPV's design is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.

The Invicto MPV is said to come in two powertrain options, a 2.0-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre hybrid engine option.

Hyundai EXTER

The car will be a five-seater cabin with an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and a touchscreen infotainment system.

It will be powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine and a 1.2-litre bi-fuel motor (petrol/CNG).

The EXTER is likely to be priced between Rs 6.00 lakh to Rs 10.00 Lakh, as per a Car Trade report.

Kia Seltos facelift

Kia Seltos facelift/ Image courtesy Kia

As far as pricing goes, it is likely to be in the range of the current ex-showroom price between Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.65 lakh with the top-spec variant expected to be priced beyond Rs 20 lakh, as per News18.

Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q 8 e-tron/ Image courtesy AudiGerman automaker, Audi is set to debut another new car in India, the Q8 e-tron, in July.

The Q8 e-tron will be the top luxury offering from the manufacturer's EV range, barring the e-tron GT sports.

The car is expected to be brought to the country through the CBU route and the price could go well over Rs 1 crore (ex-showroom), as per TOI.