From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Audi Q8 e-tron, the much-awaited car launches in July

Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.

The month of July is expected to be big for the automotive industry. It is expected that a number of cars will make their way to the market. Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.

Here’s a look at the biggest car launches/unveils set to take place next month.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto