From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Audi Q8 e-tron, the much-awaited car launches in July

3 Min Read
Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.
Here’s a look at the biggest car launches/unveils set to take place next month.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Maruti Suzuki Invicto, is scheduled to launch on July 15. As it is a part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, the MPV's design is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.