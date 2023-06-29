CNBC TV18
From Maruti Suzuki Invicto to Audi Q8 e-tron, the much-awaited car launches in July
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 29, 2023 3:34:48 PM IST (Published)

Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.

The month of July is expected to be big for the automotive industry. It is expected that a number of cars will make their way to the market. Top offerings like the Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV, Hyundai’s micro SUV, EXTER and the premium Audi Q8 e-tron are set to roll out in July.

Here’s a look at the biggest car launches/unveils set to take place next month.
Maruti Suzuki Invicto
The multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), Maruti Suzuki Invicto, is scheduled to launch on July 15. As it is a part of the collaboration between Toyota and Suzuki, the MPV's design is based on the Toyota Innova HyCross.
