Fresh demand for vehicles patchy; workshops see good traffic

Even as automakers steadily open up showrooms and workshops, not enough prospective buyers are showing up. Given the tepid demand, many vehicle makers have not yet started production at their factories. Those who have, are producing in small numbers.

Also, automakers are focussing their energies and manpower on those showrooms and service stations, which are seeing higher footfalls and more tyre tracks respectively.

Auto companies say there is much higher traffic at the workshops, as there is pent-up demand for servicing vehicles.

Currently, workshops of two-wheeler and passenger vehicle makers are functioning at nearly half their operating strength.

Determining demand for new vehicles, however, remains a challenge for automakers.

"I believe the two months of suppressed demand will kick in. The rabi crop and procurement prices have also been good, and personal transport will become more attractive over public transport", Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto, told CNBC-TV18.

"On the flip side, there is no denying the big hit to the economy and consumer confidence. We will have to see which force reigns over the other. We should see the signs within a month."

Passenger vehicle makers CNBC-TV18 spoke to said demand projection was difficult because of loss of income suffered by prospective buyers during the lockdown and even after. There have been reports of layoffs at many firms, salaries being delayed, and many small businesses unlikely to restart.

"We are focussing on capacity utilisation at our showrooms, wherever they are open", Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Toyota Kirloskar Motor told CNBC-TV18.

He said vehicle production is yet to start because of reduced demand. The company currently rejigging stock at its factory and dealerships to cater to areas which are seeing decent demand.