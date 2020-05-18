  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Fresh demand for vehicles patchy; workshops see good traffic

Updated : May 18, 2020 03:32 PM IST

Also, automakers are focussing their energies and manpower on those showrooms and service stations, which are seeing higher footfalls and more tyre tracks respectively
Determining demand for new vehicles, however, remains a challenge for automakers
Fresh demand for vehicles patchy; workshops see good traffic

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex slumps over 1,000 points, Nifty below 8,850; financials drag

Closing Bell: Sensex slumps over 1,000 points, Nifty below 8,850; financials drag

COVID-19 Impact: Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees, to pare cloud kitchens business

COVID-19 Impact: Swiggy sacks 1,100 employees, to pare cloud kitchens business

CBSE announces schedule for pending board exams; papers between July1-15

CBSE announces schedule for pending board exams; papers between July1-15

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement