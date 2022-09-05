Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift to debut in India: Check features, specification and expected price

By CNBCTV18.com

French automaker Citroen is set to launch the facelifted version of its premium flagship SUV, the C5 Aircross, in India on September 7. The facelifted version, which was launched overseas earlier, carries revised front and rear profiles, an updated interior and some crucial feature additions.

The new Citroen C5 Aircross is also expected to get a price bump starting from Rs 32.24 lakh.

Design

The C5 Aircross facelift gets conventional-looking nose that replaces the split-headlamp look of the previous model. The new headlamps will be wraparound units that diverge at the outer edges, with the LED DRLs following the pattern. The Citroen chevron logo is separated from the pattern and is placed independently.

On the sides, it is flanked by matte black roof rails, gloss black ORVMs, B-pillars, and newly designed 18-inch wheels.

The new model is expected to get new alloy wheel designs for all variants. At the back, the tail-lamps have been updated with rectangular lighting elements and a darkened finish.

Interior

There have been major changes on the interior of the C5 Aircross, most notably the addition of a larger, 10-inch touchscreen.

The gear lever for the automatic gearbox has been replaced with a toggle switch unit and revised switchgear for other functions. As per Citroen, the front seats are now better cushioned, with 15 mm of additional padding, with heating and cooling functions. The facelift model also gets more USB ports in the cabin and wireless charging.

Features and safety

The new Citroen C5 Aircross gets a panoramic sunroof, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel.

It is also expected to be equipped with Forward collision prevention, an adaptive cruise control system with a stop-and-go function, lane-keeping assist, and multiple airbags.

The facelift model will also feature a window wiper, dual exhaust tips, and wrap-around LED taillamps with new graphics on the rear end.

Powertrain

The new Citroen C5 Aircross is expected to carry the same 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The engine puts out a maximum power of 175 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque.