Europe's second-largest automobile manufacturer, Groupe PSA, has decided to push forward its India debut to next year, due to unforeseen disruptions caused by the coronavirus worldwide.

The French auto major had planned to debut the C5 Aircross SUV under Citroën brand in India later this year. It will now launch the vehicle in the first quarter of 2021.

The company cited poor consumer sentiment and reduced propensity towards car purchase in the country.

"...given the current scenario where people at large are concerned about their personal well-being and health, and automotive purchase is not a priority, Groupe PSA in India in close co-ordination with its new dealer partners has decided to re-time the launch of its debut vehicle the Citroën C5 Aircross SUV to Q1 2021, while ensuring industrial readiness.

“The re-timing is aimed to move the commercial launch to a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat,” the group said in a statement.

However, Groupe PSA will maintain its project timeline and investments for the C-Cubed programme, under which the first vehicle from the company designed, developed and made in India would be launched in 2021.

"Groupe PSA in India has reinforced to all employees and stakeholders the need to stay agile for business continuity post lifting of the government mandated lockdown,” the statement added.

In 2019, Groupe PSA Chairman Carlos Tavares had announced the company's plans to launch a vehicle under the Citroen brand in India. The group's other brands include Peugeot, DS, Opel and Vauxhall. In 2017, PSA Groupe partnered with CK Birla Group-owned Hindustan Motors to commence India operations. Hindustan Motors is the maker of the iconic Ambassador cars, which the PSA Groupe is likely to redevelop as an electric car for the Indian market.

The French group has been working to establish a robust network of new dealerships, leasing and financing channels over the last two years.

"The Groupe PSA in India along with its dealers, agencies and vendors, understands the challenges to business this pandemic poses as the global business isolation impacts all multinational projects,” Groupe PSA said.